You can always expect Demi Lovato to be vocal about her personal struggles. When the 27-year-old was asked about how social media affects her, she did not hold back.

Demi made an appearance on Ashley Graham‘s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast on February 18, and the singer revealed that she sometimes feels insecure when she sees attractive people on her Instagram feed. “I’ll admit, I have some friends that are just so insanely beautiful that like, I love them to death, but even seeing my friends I’ll be like, ‘Ugh, why don’t I look like that?’” she said. “Then I’m like those are my friends, and in a normal situation, I would unfollow because it’s triggering for me.”

While the “Sorry Not Sorry” artist has her moments when she feels down, she’s begun to accept herself for exactly who she is — flaws and all. That’s why uploading an unedited bikini photo of herself in September 2019, was super crucial for her.

“I was in the studio and I was working with one of my favorite producers Oak [Felder],” Demi explained as to how she got inspired to share the unretouched pic. “We were writing and we were making this song, it was like an anthem about body positivity ‘cause I was like, ‘We need an anthem.’ When I go into the next chapter of my career, what do I want it to be because I’ve always done the sexy route. I’ve never really done the whole feeling comfortable with yourself.”

As a way to rip off the bandage and show the world her true self, Demi shared the snap of herself which put her cellulite on display, making her that much more relatable to women everywhere.

Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

“This is my biggest fear,” Demi captioned the swimsuit photo on IG at the time. “A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!” she captioned the Insta post. “I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited — and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got.”

You go, Demi!