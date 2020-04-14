She’s back! Demi Lovato revealed that her struggles with an eating disorder kept her from acting — until now. The singer is set to return to the small screen in the Netflix comedy Eurovision with Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan.

“My eating disorder kept me from going back to acting for years,” the 27-year-old confessed during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published on April 14. “But I finally came to a place with my body where I thought, ‘Why am I going to let this stop me when it’s just my shell?’” The A-lister added, “I stopped letting my weight control my life.”

LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Demi starred in the hit Disney show Sonny With a Chance from 2009 to 2011. Since then, she’s done a small handful of voiceover gigs and appeared in four episodes of Glee in 2013. Other than that, she’s mostly stuck to music. It will be amazing to see the “Confident” singer return to her acting roots, and we can’t wait to see what she brings to the show.

This is not the first time Demi has opened up about her struggles with an eating disorder. “I lived a life for the past six years that I felt like wasn’t my own because I struggled really hard with an eating disorder,” she began during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in March 2020. “Yes, that was my primary problem, and then it turned into other things. But, my life, I just felt was so — and I hate to use this word — but I felt like it was controlled.”

Demi detailed some things that her former team did to keep tabs on what she ate. “So many people around me, if I was in my hotel room at night they would take the phone out of the hotel room so I couldn’t call room service. Or, if there was fruit in my room, they would take it out because that’s extra sugar,” she explained. “Like, we’re not talking about brownies and cookies and candies and stuff like that … it was fruit.” The songstress acknowledged, “I think at some point, it becomes dangerous to try and control someone’s food when they’re in recovery from an eating disorder.”

Demi is living life for herself these days, and she has very big things on the horizon!