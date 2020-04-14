We stan women supporting women! Demi Lovato couldn’t help but gush over Ariana Grande and the sweet bond they share. Naturally, we’re all for it.

“I love the fact that Ariana and I have such a supportive friendship because it’s hard to find,” the 27-year-old revealed in a Harper’s Bazaar interview published on April 14.

The “I Love Me” singer then revealed why a friendship like the one between her and Ari, 26, is so essential and rare. “Two women who are in a competitive industry — the whole world seems to want to pit women against each other, so it would be so easy to do that,” Demi added. “I always long for friendships with women. I think it’s so sacred. And actually, late last year, the night of the winter solstice, I had about 16 girls [for a] group meditation, and we set our intentions for the new year. It was so beautiful, and that divine feminine energy is what has picked me up and carried me through some of my darkest times.”

On the other hand, sometimes in friendships, drifts happen and that seems to be what happened between Demi and her childhood best friend Selena Gomez. Though the two were pretty close during their Barney and Disney days, that’s no longer the case.

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so it felt …” Demi told the outlet about where she currently stands with Selena, 27. “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

Demi also revealed she’s not in contact with the Jonas Brothers either. However, there is a fellow Disney alum the brunette beauty still talks to, and that’s Miley Cyrus. “I talk to Miley,” Demi divulged. “She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with.”

Who knows? Maybe that will change in the future!