Did Ashton Kutcher Ever Get Plastic Surgery? Inside Fan Rumors, His Quotes, Photos, More

Fans have watched Ashton Kutcher grow right before their eyes since he landed his role in That ‘70s Show and went on to become a huge movie star! So, why do some believe the Your Place or Mine actor got plastic surgery?

In February 2021, the Iowa native starred in a hilarious Super Bowl commercial with his wife, Mila Kunis. While countless viewers loved the ad, quite a few claimed that Ashton appeared to have gone under the knife.

“I can’t remember what the Ashton Kutcher commercial was for because my wife and I were too busy discussing what specific plastic surgery he had done,” one Twitter user wrote at the time. “Did Ashton Kutcher have plastic surgery? Dude lookin’ different,” another chimed in.

The No Strings Attached actor has not publicly commented on the speculation. However, he revealed that he previously suffered from the autoimmune disorder vasculitis for over one year.

“Like, two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium,” Ashton recalled during an August 2022 appearance on Running Wild: The Challenge.

Vasculitis is an inflammation of the blood vessels, which can potentially cause a thickening of the vessels and subsequently restrict blood flow, resulting in damaging organs and tissues, per Mayo Clinic.

The Two and a Half Men alum explained that it took almost one year to build back the senses that he lost.

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” he added. “Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.’”

Ashton continued, “The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them.”

While the former model eventually overcame the temporary health issue, Ashton wasn’t seen in many film projects throughout 2020 after his Netflix series The Ranch wrapped that year. Nevertheless, the entrepreneur returned to the small screen in 2023 to reprise his role as Michael Kelso in the That ‘70s Show spinoff, That ‘90s Show.

