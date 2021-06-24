Cara Delevingne appeared on a recent episode of the Make It Reign podcast and got candid about her views on plastic surgery. The model spoke about how she opted not to get a boob job after some hard thinking.

“It comes from a place of deep insecurity,” the 28-year-old told host Josh Smith. “Like ever since I was a kid, I was like, ‘I wanna have a boob job, my boobs are uneven.’”

The British catwalk queen added that she also thought about getting a nose job. However, her fear stems from the belief that she would not be able to talk about her body after the surgery.

“I’ve gotten close to thinking about it and luckily at that moment go, ‘Well, if I was to do it, then I don’t think I could be honest about it,’” Cara said.

She continued, “And then that would be a problem, because I just think that young girls or young boys need to know that some things aren’t naturally obtainable, you know, which is fine … What makes it more sad is that people just can’t really talk about it.”

The Paper Towns actress isn’t ruling out surgery completely for the future. “I can’t wait to have something done,” she added.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to ever think or question whether I had or hadn’t done it. Wouldn’t it be easier to just say, ‘Yeah, you know what, I have had something done?’” Cara asked.

Cara also isn’t too keen on going under the knife because of her personal brand. “I would’ve had something done if I didn’t represent what I represent,” she explained. “I thought it was more important to not do something because I wanted to represent not doing something, but that doesn’t mean I don’t want to.”

Cara also recently showed off her quirky and very sexy Los Angeles home in the June issue of Architectural Digest. Her funky pad features a “vagina tunnel,” tons of games and more.

“My work requires me to put on many different hats and costumes. I love slipping into these various characters, so I wanted my home to reflect lots of different themes and moods,” the Suicide Squad star said.

One of the “newest things” in her home is a small passageway that she gave the moniker the “vagina tunnel.” The tunnel is hidden behind the fireplace in the living room. “I come in here to think. I come in here to create. I feel inspired in the vagina tunnel,” Cara said.