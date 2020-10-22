Sticking to her story. Bachelorette star Clare Crawley responded to claims she lied when she said she hadn’t attended prom on the Tuesday, October 21 episode of season 16.

It all started when an Instagram user posted old photos after the episode aired of Clare, 39, and a boy named Ryan from a school dance. “My husband took @clarecrawley to senior prom,” the person captioned the post, which also included a clip from the episode in which the hairstylist claims she never attended the school dance. “@clarecrawley, you went to prom.”

A separate user tagged the Sacramento native on the post and wrote, “You’ve been exposed.” Clare responded, “LOL, actually not. You do know there is more dances in high school that are NOT prom? Turns out, it’s just someone digging up old photos. (Why she keeps her husband’s old dance pics, I’m not sure.) I went to a new school senior year and, in fact, DID NOT go to prom just like I said.”

The original post has since been deleted, and the user issued an apology to the Bachelor Nation star on Wednesday, October 21. “I would like to say I [misunderstood],” the user wrote via Instagram, according to a screenshot from Reality Steve. “Clare did not go to prom with my husband. It was another dance, and I apologize for my error.”

During one scene in the second episode of the season, Clare was enjoying alone time with contestant Chasen Nick, who told her about his shy teenage years when he was teased in high school. “I didn’t have the greatest high school experience either, to be honest,” the reality starlet told the San Diego native. “I never went to prom, nobody ever asked me. No one even knew who I was in high school. I was just invisible, I think. I felt invisible.”

It’s no surprise to see viewers sharing their opinions about the season 16 lead. Recently, Clare addressed internet trolls who have been judging her online since the first episode of the season aired on October 13.

“I just feel, like, who are these women saying, ‘How dare she talk about self-love, it’s so fake,’ or this or that,” she told fans on her Instagram Stories on October 20. “All the negative stuff these women are putting out there saying, ‘She thinks so highly of herself’ and ‘How dare she do this’ or ‘How dare she have these high expectations.’ I don’t know, I kind of encourage you women [who] are saying that [to] look inward.”

Clare promised fans and followers she was happy with the person she has become over the years. “I know what it’s like to feel really bad about myself,” the reality star continued. “To go through hard things, awful things, that I’ve never talked about still. But from what it takes to scrape myself off from that to self-love — Can you guys believe I have the audacity to have self-love? So when you say these things to me, it’s not offending me, it’s a compliment.”

