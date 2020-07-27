Fans are wondering: Did Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett split? The Vanderpump Rules star deleted all photos of the film producer from her social media and said she was going through one of the “hardest” steps of the Alcoholics Anonymous program.

The podcast host, 30, wrote a post on Sunday, July 26, that said her life was a “mess,” but then assured followers it was not a “cryptic” message.

Courtesy Lala Kent/Instagram

“My last story was the fourth step prayer. One of the hardest steps in the 12-step program,” she explained in a separate written message on her Instagram Story during the late hours of July 26. I will continue to post a prayer from the program each day.” Step four of AA includes making a “fearless moral inventory of ourselves.”

The Row star not only erased all evidence of the Irishman producer, 49, on July 26, but she also unfollowed him. At the time of publication, Rand is not following SURver, either. However, the latest photo of his “family” on Instagram is a selfie of Lala with his two daughters, London and Rylee, from the same day. His Instagram Story shows the couple enjoying a sunny day on the boat with some friends.

Courtesy Randall Emmett/Instagram

After deleting all her photos with Rand, the Bravo star shared the prayer on her Instagram Story.

“Dear God, it is I who has made my life a mess. I have done it, but I cannot undo it,” Lala wrote. “My mistakes are mine [and] I will begin a searching [and] fearless moral inventory. I will write down my wrongs but I will also include that which is good. I pray for the strength to complete the task.”

The Give Them Lala founder has been sober for over a year and a half. She talked about her journey on Friday, July 24. “It’s been awhile since I’ve posted about sobriety. It’s important for me to say that this is a disease that can only be self-diagnosed,” Lala explained. “No one got me sober … I got me sober. I made the choice to work hard every day to not pick up a drink. When I’m feeling weak, I call my sponsor. I go to meetings (sign onto them, now) to keep my spirits high and to remember why I made this life-changing choice.”

Lala pointed out the crowd she runs with include people who abuse different substances. “I see addiction in front of me often — but it isn’t my job to speak on it, nor is it my job to judge,” she continued. “It’s my job to pray for them and take a moment of silence for the alcoholic who still suffers. And when someone comes to me asking for help, I offer my ear [and] knowledge, and point them in the direction that was pointed to me. #1year9months2days.”

Lala and Rand’s relationship seemed to be rock solid before the social media drama went down. They just launched a podcast together and the Utah native debuted a tattoo that says “Rand” on her right arm on July 20. They sadly had to cancel their wedding on April 18 amid the coronavirus pandemic after getting engaged in September 2018.

Considering her Twitter profile picture still features her man, we’ll keep our fingers crossed that their romance is still OK. Time will tell!