Megan Thee Stallion always looks stunning, and many fans have wondered if she keeps her good looks with the help of plastic surgery. After rumors swirled that she got a nose job, the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards host set the record straight in April 2024.

Did Megan Thee Stallion Get Plastic Surgery?

In early 2024, rumors began to swirl that Megan – whose real name is Megan Pete – changed her appearance by getting a nose job. Following months of speculation, Megan addressed the rumors during an Instagram Live video in April 2024.

“They be like, ‘Oh my gosh, she got her nose done.’ Y’all hoes wish I got my nose done,” she said in the Instagram Live session that took place on April 8, 2024. “Y’all hoes need to comprehend how much recovery surgery take. Y’all need to comprehend the recovery time surgery take … I’ve been in your shit since 2017. At what point in life I had time to lay down and let you hoes breathe? Keep up, hoe.”

Megan and her friends then laughed at the rumors as the video continued.

Despite shutting down the speculation, Megan did not share any context about why fans believed she got a nose job.

How Does Megan Thee Stallion Stay in Shape?

While Megan has not gone under the knife, she does put effort into her appearance and works hard to stay in shape.

After Tory Lanez shot Megan in the foot during a 2020 altercation, fans started speculating about what really went down between the pair. While Tory was eventually found guilty in 2022, the “Cry Baby” rapper said the situation had a negative impact on her mental health.

“I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me,” she told Women’s Health in a story published in April 2024, revealing that she ultimately started paying more attention to her mental health. “Working on myself made me get into working out because I needed to focus my energy somewhere else. I used working out to escape and to get happy.”

Megan likes to start each day by waking up “to journal, meditate, pray, apply a hydrating face mask, play with her dogs and listen to music,” according to the outlet. After she focuses on her self-care activities, the Texas native likes to continue her day with an energizing workout.

John Nacion/WireImage

“Getting out of bed to work out in the morning is a struggle,” she admitted to the outlet. “I have to get mentally prepared. I’m like, ‘I can stay here for another hour, or I can get up and go work out and be a bad bitch. If I want to be a stallion and not a pony, I got to get up and put in the work.’”

In addition to working out with a personal trainer four to five times a week, Megan has altered her diet to benefit her health. She explained that she drinks a gallon of water a day, has lowered her sugar intake and swapped cognac for tequila. Megan’s diet changes didn’t stop there, as she also reduced the amount of red meat and bread she eats.