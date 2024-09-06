Katy Perry’s appearance and style has changed over the years after more than a decade in the spotlight, but has she had plastic surgery? The “I Kissed a Girl” singer has previously addressed rumors that she has gone under the knife.

Did Katy Perry Get Plastic Surgery?

Back in 2018, Katy directly reacted to rumors that she has had plastic surgery while speaking to Refinery29. The speculation began when fans pointed out that the “Firework” singer still appears as young as she did when her career first began.

“I haven’t had any,” she said when asked if she has had cosmetic surgery. “I’ve done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing — which I’d recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles — but all of my assets are real. People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn’t really matter.”

Katy then reflected on how the perception of plastic surgery has changed over the years. “We’re getting away from that negative stigma about physical alterations,” she told the outlet. “Of course, always be your authentic self — but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it’s like ‘Go ahead!’ Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl.”

How Does Katy Perry Stay in Shape?

Katy is currently in great shape after losing 20 pounds, and an insider exclusively told Life & Style in July 2024 that she loves her current figure.

“She’s loving how fit she is right now,” a source close to Katy revealed at the time. While many stars have turned to weight loss injecting to drop extra pounds, Katy has been working hard to lose weight the natural way.

Meanwhile, the insider added that fiancé Orlando Bloom also played a role in Katy’s weight loss.

“He’s been on a huge push himself the past year to get into the best shape of his life and has really motivated Katy to do the same,” the source said about Orlando, whom Katy has been engaged to since 2019. “Right from the moment they get up, their healthy routine starts. Orlando acts like Katy’s personal trainer, standing over her with his stopwatch, getting her to do lunges, squats, ab work and even some light cardio before she’s had breakfast.”

In addition to working out, the insider said that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor removed unhealthy snacks from their home. “Orlando’s always trying out cleanses, and he gets Katy to do those, too,” the source shared. “She hates them with a passion, but Orlando is super motivating. He has the willpower of a superhero and she gets competitive with him, so the upside of that is she’s gotten in the best shape of her life.”

When it comes to rumors she didn’t lose the weight naturally, an additional insider exclusively told Life & Style that she has been “paying no attention” to the claims she used Ozempic. “But she does admit she couldn’t have done this without Orlando’s help,” the source added.