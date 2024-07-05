Katy Perry Is 'Paying No Attention' to the Ozempic Rumors

Katy Perry looks incredible after whipping herself into amazing shape. Despite what recent rumors might suggest, her weight loss had nothing to do with Ozempic and everything to do with a grueling workout routine masterminded by husband Orlando Bloom, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Katy is paying no attention to the people accusing her of using Ozempic, but she does admit she couldn’t have done this without Orlando’s help,” the insider says.

A separate source previously told Life & Style that the Pirates of the Caribbean star has “been on a huge push” to get in the best shape of his life, motivating Katy, 39, to do the same.

As for the specifics of the couple’s regimen, the source explained, “Right from the moment they get up, their healthy routine starts. They drink lemon water every morning before coffee and he acts as her personal trainer, standing over her with his stopwatch getting her to do her lunges and squats and ab work and even light cardio before she even has breakfast.”

The insider added that Orlando, 47, had totally cleared their house of any food he deems unhealthy. “So there’s nothing with gluten, there’s no sugar, pretty much everything is vegan. He’s always trying out cleanses and he gets Katy to do those too.”

Though Katy “hates them all with a passion,” the source added that “Orlando is super motivating” and “has the willpower of a superhero.”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

“She gets competitive with him, so the upside of that is she’s gotten in the best shape of her life. She’s loving how fit she is right now and says she’s never sliding back into her junk food habits,” the insider concluded.

The former American Idol judge, who welcomed daughter Daisy with Orlando in August 2020, reignited Ozempic rumors when she went topless at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week on June 26, putting her rock-hard abs on display. However, a source had already exclusively dished to Life & Style in April that Katy got her look the natural way.

“She cut out sugar and processed foods and it really worked,” the insider said, noting that the “Fireworks” hitmaker eats five small meals a day that mostly consist of “lean protein like chicken or fish and fresh veggies and fruits, nuts and seeds.”

“Right now it’s about maintenance,” the source added. “She likes her curves and doesn’t want to get too skinny.”

After she gave birth to Daisy, Katy told Variety in September 2021 that she was in “no rush” to lose the 10 pounds she gained during her pregnancy.

“It’s been a year. I’m more interested in her happiness and my happiness and mental health. Hormones are … pretty interesting,” the “California Gurls” songstress told the publication. “As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, ‘What?’ It’s just the biggest life change ever. You’re responsible for someone’s well-being that can’t even hold their head up. It’s a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it’s the best. Everything that’s supposed to fade away, fades away, and a balance comes in. I like to live more in the real world for now.”