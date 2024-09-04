Katy Perry revealed she has a sex act she uses to thank fiancé Orlando Bloom when he surprises her with a clean house.

“If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done all the dishes and closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d–k sucked,” Katy, 39, told host Alex Cooper on the Wednesday, September 4, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“That is my love language! I mean literally. I don’t need a red Ferrari. I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f–king dishes! I will suck your d–k! It’s that easy!” the “Firework” singer added.

Katy shared that Orlando, 47, always does the dishes on weekends when their housekeeper isn’t present.

On a more serious note, the former American Idol judge said, “Help around the house, share the load or help the load be lighter. The load can be so heavy for women, and there’s so many invisible things that we do, and it’s literally about sharing that load.” The couple share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy also opened up about what caused the couple to split in 2017 after a year of dating.

“We weren’t really in it from day one,” she revealed. The pair met at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016 and fell for each other.

“He was because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond,’ but I had to do a lot real work,” Katy confessed. She seemingly referred to her three-year on-again, off-again romance with fellow singer John Mayer, which ended in 2015.

Orlando attended a week-long retreat in 2017 focused on The Hoffman Process, which helps participants identify negative behaviors, moods and ways of thinking that developed unconsciously. When he returned, it was clear the pair wanted different things and broke up.

“He went there, and he wasn’t playing that cat-mouse game anymore,” Katy explained about how Orlando changed. “And I was like, ‘This is boring. I’m moving on.’ I was so used to this push-pull. Because once you have it … I was playing games.”

The “Roar” songstress decided to go on the retreat herself after a “really tough year” following their split.

“I finally went to Hoffman towards the end of that year that we were separated, and I got the tools. We spoke the same language,” Katy noted.

By the end of 2017, the pair were back together. Orlando proposed to Katy on Valentine’s Day in 2019. They welcomed Daisy in August of the following year.

Katy told Alex, 30, “I would be dead without it,” about what she learned at the retreat.

She added, “I would not be on this planet without that process and meditation. Because the noise got so large. When [my album] Witness came out and things started to shift, and I thought I really loved myself. I thought I really had that center, but actually, that core was created from outside validation. It just helped me rewire what I think about myself, and it helped me connect my head to my heart.”