Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has been noticeably absent from the hit NBC show amid his romance with girlfriend Kim Kardashian and the ongoing feud with her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West. Did the comedian, 28, leave SNL for good?

Pete has skipped out on three shows since late February, but, despite the ongoing speculation, the Staten Island native has not confirmed his departure from the series. His upcoming series, tentatively titled Bupkis, is reportedly underway and is set to be produced by SNL’s creator, Lorne Michaels. While he was also a no-show for the February 26 episode amid Ye’s social media tirade, E! reported that Pete was busy filming his new movie, The Home.

A rep for Pete did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment at the time.

The timing of his absence, however, comes right on the heels of the “Good Morning” rapper’s ongoing blasts against him and the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s relationship. The duo began dating in late October 2021 after Kim, 41, hosted SNL for the first time earlier that month. The Yeezy designer’s attitude toward both of them grew cold.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Ye’s rants began upon the release of his single “Eazy,” which dropped on January 14. In one lyric, he raps, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

One day after the song came out, Pete seemingly joked about his situation with the “Stronger” artist in SNL’s January 15 episode. He portrayed an alternate version of President Joe Biden, and quipped to a laughing audience, “Everyone on earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson.”

On February 4, things took a serious turn when Ye used Instagram to call out his now-ex-wife for allowing their daughter North West to use TikTok. Shortly after Kim responded that day by labelling his statements “constant attacks,” the “Praise God” singer unleashed a slew of insults against the King of Staten Island actor. He created the nickname “Skete” as a way to insult Pete and incorporated violent imagery in his March “Eazy” music video, burying a Claymation version of the funny man. However, Pete didn’t let the negativity affect his relationship with Kim.

“The Kanye attacks are just vicious and uncalled for, and Pete sees how much it’s affecting her,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on February 7. “He’s the shoulder she needs right now and he’s not doing it for any reason other than he cares about her.”

While the ordeal has affected Kim, the source noted that “Pete has proven himself … He cares for her and he’s a true friend.”

“Even if the romance fizzles out someday, she says she appreciates that he’s a good, solid guy, and he keeps his word,” the source added. “Kim’s in good hands.”

Life & Style confirmed a judge declared Kardashian legally single on March 2 after filing the request in December 2021. The “Eazy” music video was released the same day.