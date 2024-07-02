Sofía Vergara is flaunting a more plump posterior — and sources exclusively tell Life & Style they suspect the America’s Got Talent judge has revved up her rear with help from a plastic surgeon.

The Colombian-born actress, 51, recently stepped out in a clingy white dress, and a source says her derrière had folks talking behind her back.

“She’s made no secret of her love of surgery, and the consensus among her friends is she’s had a Brazilian butt lift to enhance her natural curves,” the insider says. “It’s sticking out a lot more. You look at Sofía 10 years ago, and she had a much flatter butt!”

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen — who hasn’t treated Sofía — agrees, telling Life & Style, “It does look like Sofía may have had something done because her butt now has a lot more projection.

Courtesy of Sofia Vergara/Instagram

“There is a significant increase in size. It could be a Brazilian butt lift, where fat is taken from one area of the body and injected into the buttocks and sculpted.”

The insider suggests the Modern Family sitcom star may have wanted to pump up her ego with a more dynamic derrière following her devastating divorce from Magic Mike hunk Joe Manganiello, 47.

The source says the end of the pair’s decade-long marriage left Sofía secretly bummed out — and adds, “No one blames her for wanting to give herself a boost. But the feeling is she should stop pretending her butt is au naturel!”