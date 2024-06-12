Sofía Vergara is speaking openly about her love of plastic surgery, as a source exclusively tells Life & Style about her plans for a head-to-toe makeover this summer and how she’s rapidly becoming a go-to for other Hollywood A-listers due to her superior knowledge on the best nips and tucks!

“It’s so easy for Hollywood A-listers to go overboard with plastic surgery if they’re not careful. Their faces and bodies are their money makers so there’s this huge pressure from all sides to never age, they’re always getting offered the newest treatments to try,” the insider shares. “The danger is that one bad procedure can literally ruin a career. That’s why there’s a lot of admiration for Sofía because she’s managed to maintain her looks without going overboard.”

The source adds that Sofía, 51, is “super careful and always does her research and takes her time and the results speak for themselves.”

“She looks fantastic and she’s a completely open book about the fact that she doesn’t want to age gracefully, she’s doing all she can to fight it and has now become the expert in her circle of friends on all the best things to get done,” the insider concludes. “Even Heidi Klum and Reese Witherspoon go to her for advice on what to do, and what to avoid.”

Sofía has been open about her interest in cosmetic procedures, and she previously told Allure that “you have to take advantage of everything that is out there” if you “care about aging.”

“Nothing wrong if you don’t care about it. It’s not the end of the world. But if you do, now there’s so much stuff out there,” the Modern Family alum continued in the May interview.

Despite planning to have work done, Sofía explained that her busy schedule has forced her to push back her plastic surgery plans.

“I feel like I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready,” she continued. “I wish I had more downtime; I would’ve done stuff already. [But] because I’m in front of the camera, it’s not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Women’s Cancer Research Fund

After revealing that she’s been getting Botox on her neck and around her eyes “for a long time,” Sofía explained that she has intentionally stayed away from filler.

“I don’t believe in filler,” she told the outlet. “I feel filler does good when you’re really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit. At my age—51—I feel it’s not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done. And I feel like it actually doesn’t pull you up; it kind of weighs [you down]. So I am against that, once you hit a certain age.”