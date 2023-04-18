Kylie Jenner already has a beautiful daughter and son at the age of 25, but has she completed her family? Keep reading for what the cosmetics mogul had to say about having more children.

Does Kylie Jenner Want to Have More Kids?

Despite already being a mom of two, Kylie is open to having more children. “I don’t have a number in my mind. Some women do, but I don’t really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen,” she told HommeGirls magazine in their Spring/Summer 2023 issue published on April 18.

How Does Kylie Jenner Feel About Being a Young Mom?

Kylie has always relished becoming a mother at a young age. “Being a young mom just means we met a little early and I get to love you a little longer,” Kylie captioned a Mother’s Day Instagram post to Stormi in May 2022.

“It’s really such a blessing that I’ve been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age. I have two kids, I’m 25. Honestly, I’ve never been happier. As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities,” she told the publication.

How Has Having Kids Changed Kylie Jenner’s Approach to Beauty?

“Oh, it’s changed so much,” Kylie said of her approach to cosmetics and beauty standards since becoming a mom.

“It’s made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me,” Kylie explained, adding that the best beauty advice she would give to her daughter is, “That she’s perfect the way that she is. Be confident, always be confident in yourself.”

Kylie even sourced inspiration from her daughter and collaborated with her on a Stormi x Kylie Cosmetics collection in 2020. “This is what she wants to do for the rest of her life,” Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner told CNBC in 2019. “[Kylie] talks about it all the time. Twenty years from now she sees herself doing this and maybe passing it down to her daughter [Stormi].”

Who Is the Father of Kylie Jenner’s Kids?

Kylie shares her two children with on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott. The pair welcomed daughter Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018, after the former couple met at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2017. After breaking up in October 2020 and getting back together in May 2021, Kylie became pregnant again. She gave birth to son Aire Webster on February 2, 2022, nearly four years to the day after Stormi’s arrival. The Kylie Skin founder and the “Sicko Mode” rapper split again before New Year’s 2023. The entrepreneur has been rumored to be dating actor Timothée Chalamet since her latest breakup with Travis.

“Kylie has been leaning on [sisters] Kim and Khloé a lot lately. They’re all single and raising kids. Finding a good partner isn’t easy, which they’ve all bonded over,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively in January 2023. “Kim and Khloé are the first ones to tell Kylie to keep Travis close, even if the relationship is pretty much over,” the source added.