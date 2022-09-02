Tennis superstar Venus Williams has been a professional athlete since she was just 14 years old. In the time since, she has won seven Grand Slam, five Wimbledon and two US Open singles titles, making her one of the most decorated female athletes of all time. But is the California native married? Keep scrolling for everything we know about Venus’ family.

Is Venus Williams Married?

While Venus’ sister, Serena Williams, married internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian in 2017, Venus previously claimed to be “undateable.”

“I’m VERRRRY single,” Venus told ESPN reporter Chris Evert in June 2021 after her first-round victory at Wimbledon. “I might be undateable, actually.”

This was not the first time the athlete made such claims, however. Just two months prior, during an April 2021 Instagram Live Q&A, she responded to multiple fans’ requests to date her.

“Lots of people asking me to go on a date. I’m just not, I would say, I’m undateable,” she responded at the time, according to a report by Essentially Sports. “That’s okay, I’m happy,” Venus added.

She went on to say that she gets “a lot of questions asking if I am married, am I getting married, or if I will marry you,” before firmly shutting them down. “The answer is NO to all of them,” she said at the time.

While Venus is single as of 2022, she has previously been linked to Australian actor Nicholas Hammond, Cuban model Elio Pis and professional golfer Hank Kuehne.

Does Venus Williams Have Children?

While Venus does not have any children of her own, she plays a strong role in sister Serena’s daughter’s upbringing.

“[Venus is] great,” Serena – who welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with her husband in September 2017 – told Today at the 2019 Palace Invitational at Lotte New York Palace. “None of us grew up! We’re all just a bunch of kids having fun.”

“I feel like things should have changed more,” Serena said of bringing a child into their family dynamic. “Our relationship was already spectacular, so nothing had to change.”

“Honestly, I love that the job is easy,” Venus told PureWow in October 2019 of being Olympia’s aunt. “All I have to do is show up and be a fun aunt. I don’t really have to do any discipline.”

“She wants snacks and I’m like, how do I say no to this cute little person? I always say: ‘Did you ask your mom if you could do this?’” she added, before joking that “[Olympia] always runs a scam on me.”

Meet Venus Williams’ Family

Venus and Serena’s parents, Richard Williams and Oracene Price, divorced in 2002.

The famous sisters share three half-sisters on their mother’s side: Lyndrea, Isha and Yetunde Price, who died in 2003. They are also half-siblings to Sabrina, Richard III, Ronner, Reluss, Reneeka, Dylan and Chavoita on their father’s side.

Venus is an animal lover and a dog mom to two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and a Havanese named Harold.