She’s a true star! Dove Cameron is known for her acting roles and hit songs, but the former Disney Channel starlet has also become a major fashionista. Throughout her time in the spotlight, the Liv and Maddie alum has walked some major red carpets, and turned heads with her daring looks.

“My style icon will always and forever be — even though it’s not always reflected in the way I personally dress — Winona Ryder,” Dove told Life & Style in November 2019 when discussing her fashion evolution.

“It’s more of what she wore when she was in her Beetlejuice era — back in the day,” the “LazyBaby” songstress continued at the time. “She wore this really beautiful, white dress, but the thing is — she was such a tomboy. I don’t know, her whole aesthetic was just so intelligent and so her but also, like, jeans with her leather jacket and her T-shirts and her red lipstick and the bare eye and the short tomboy cut. She is such a badass, I love her.”

While she’s used to getting glammed for various red carpet appearances, Dove explained to Life & Style that she would “wear jeans and a white distressed shirt and a leather jacket every day” if she could. However, her go-to at the time was “a long, vintage sundress, like a button-up down to ankles and then massive men’s docks and a messy bun and big sunglasses.”

Now that she has evolved from her Disney Channel days, Dove loves to take a risk on the red carpet. This often results in some low-cut braless looks — and fans are seriously obsessed. The Descendants alum’s 2022 Met Gala look was definitely one of these major fashion moments. Dove explained to Vanity Fair that the Iris van Herpen gown was a “modern and futuristic take on the Gilded Age.”

“Growing up, fashion was incredibly important to me. I had a plan to go to FIDM and got my first sewing machine when I was eight years old. I saved up my allowance, which was $5 a month, to get a $200 Brother sewing machine from Costco,” she told the magazine in May 2022. “All I watched was Project Runway, all I read about was Alexander McQueen, Dior and all of these different designers that spoke the language that I spoke that no one around me wanted to talk about with me.”

Now, that’s all we want to talk about with her! Scroll through the gallery to see Dove’s best braless looks over the years.