DWTS’ Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Lack ‘Depth’ Despite PDA

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko have taken their Dancing With the Stars showmance to another level, but not everybody is convinced that their flirty behavior is pure. The DWTS season 33 partners haven’t shied away from physical touch, which body language expert Darren Stanton says lacks “depth” and “intensity.”

Darren specifically brought up when Brooks, 28, and Gleb, 41 hugged each other and pointed out their body language while embracing each other.

“Looking at a picture of them hugging, he’s got his hands around her waist, but she’s not reciprocating to the same depth. He’s pulling her tight, but she’s not doing the same to him,” Darren, who is partnered with FriutySlots.com, explained. “There isn’t the same amount of intensity, which tells me that there isn’t a full-on, intense connection between them. They are clearly two people who are having a bit of a laugh and working together on the show. They like each other and get on with each other, but I’m not seeing genuine emotions there.”

Although Darren claimed to have “seen stronger connections in previous seasons,” he admitted that Brooks and Gleb have a “great rapport.”

“[They] share a similar sense of humor and aren’t afraid to be in each other’s personal space – which are all great cues for a strong dance partnership,” he says. “However, when it comes to a deeper connection, I don’t think there is mutual reciprocation between them.”

Brooks and Gleb have been deemed the hottest partners by their costars and fans ever since ABC announced the DWTS season 33 celebrity contestants and professional dancers. The pair lured viewers in with their flirty TikTok content and sparked dating rumors after they were seen kissing on multiple occasions.

While practicing their week 2 performance on September 24, Brooks and Gleb were caught on video making out backstage in the studio.

“Brooks also had her arm around Gleb,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “He looked very comfortable with her that way. They look like they are definitely a thing. It’s very clear something is going on with them.”

Life & Style chatted with Brooks and Gleb about their passionate moment, which they claimed was the steps to “get into character.”

“It’s all about the dancing. It’s all about the performances. We practiced so hard, we had to rehearse. We spend so many hours a day together. We have a great chemistry, great relationship and friendship,” the model said at the time.

One week later, Brooks and Gleb grabbed dinner at Wally’s in Beverly Hills. They skipped dessert and decided to share a kiss outside the restaurant instead. In the photos, Gleb placed his hands around Brooks’ waist as her arms were tucked underneath his arms. Their kiss seemed stiff as their lips were puckered as if you were to kiss a child on their forehead.

Brooks reacted to her steamy moments with Gleb and stood 10 toes down on the behavior she’s displayed with him.

“Everything that you see, like, online and on TikTok or whatever is real, there’s nothing fake about it. I’m not a fake girl. We’re a dance couple for now. We’re not in a relationship,” she told Extra on September 27. “I have so many mixed feelings about it. I’m newly single, so we’re having a really nice time.”