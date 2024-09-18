DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Supports Artem Amid Nikki Bella Divorce

Artem Chigvintsev received some support from his former Dancing With the Stars costar Gleb Savchenko amid his divorce from Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella).

“He’s part of the family,” Gleb, 41, said during an interview with E! News on Tuesday, September 17. “He’s such a great dancer that people don’t realize. He’s the quality. It’s not about quantity, it’s about the quality.”

While Gleb admitted that he “talked” to Artem, 42, “all the time,” he declined to comment on the situation between Artem and Nikki, 40.

“He’s just my brother and I send him love and positivity,” Gleb said.

Artem was arrested for felony domestic violence on August 29, according to Napa County, California, jail records. The arrest came after the DWTS pro called 911. An audio clip of the call was obtained by TMZ, and the dispatcher said that Artem stated “he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes” at him.

The dispatcher continued, “There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

Before paramedics arrived at the scene, the Russian native canceled the call. However, first responders returned later that same day.

Artem was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

His bond was set at $25,000 and posted the same day.

Artem has yet to address the incident, but a spokesperson for Nikki released a statement on her behalf on August 30.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” the rep said.

Raymond Hall / Getty Images

Almost two weeks after the arrest, Nikki filed for divorce on September 11. The former WWE wrestler listed her and Artem’s official separation date as August 29, according to the court documents viewed by Life & Style. Nikki also requested sole legal and physical custody of their son, Matteo, but she did not request any spousal support. Artem, on the other hand, requested joint legal and physical custody and did request spousal support.

On Tuesday, September 17, a source exclusively told Life & Style that “there was no going back” regarding Nikki’s decision to leave the professional dancer, and she “doesn’t even recognize Artem as the man she married.”

“Nikki and Artem’s relationship was volatile,” the insider continued, and added that Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella was worried about Artem’s behavior. “Like a lot of people, she found his, at times, controlling behavior troubling.”

Despite Artem’s alleged worrisome behavior, the source said that the Total Divas alum wanted to make the marriage work.

“Nikki hoped that counseling would help get them to a healthier place,” the insider explained. “She didn’t want to break the family up, but then Artem crossed the line, and now she feels she has no other choice. She just wants to end their marriage as quickly and painlessly as possible.”