Ed Kelce Slams Kanye West for Taylor and Travis Lyric

Ed Kelce stepped up to the plate for his son Travis Kelce and girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The dad of two slammed Kanye West for mentioning Travis and Taylor in “Lifestyle,” his new song featuring Lil Wayne.

Ed shared an article via Facebook about the mention of Travis, 34, and Taylor’s names in the song from his album Vultures 2 and wrote, “Mental illness on full display.”

In the tune, Lil Wayne, 41, raps, “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce,” – a not-so-subtle mention of the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer and her boyfriend.

Taylor, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have yet to acknowledge Ye’s use of their names in the song. However, this marked yet another moment in the years-long feud between the Miss Americana star and Ye, 46.

Swifties were quick to defend Taylor after the song dropped and several called out the “Gold Digger” artist on social media for invoking their queen’s name.

“He’s an idiot trying to get attention,” wrote one person in the comments section of Ed’s Facebook post.

Another user praised Ed’s defense of Taylor in the comments and added, “You tell them Ed! Protect Taylor and Travis at all costs. They are absolutely incredible together!!”

A third person wrote via X, “Kanye West name dropped Taylor Swift in a song AGAIN??? Bro it’s pathetic, he’s so obsessed.”

Ye and Taylor’s feud first began in 2009 when the “Carnival” rapper interrupted Taylor in the middle of her acceptance speech for the Artist of the Year award at the VMAs.

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish,” Ye told the crowd after he pulled the microphone out of Taylor’s hands. “But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! Of all time!”

The “Blank Space” singer and Ye appeared to put their differences aside and reach a truce after he offered up what Taylor described as a “sincere apology” on September 15, 2009. However, it didn’t take long before the two were at war again. The feud escalated over the years and exploded once again when Ye released his song “Famous” in February 2016.

In the tune, Ye rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.” He received backlash for the lyric but claimed that the “So High School” songstress gave him permission to use her name. Taylor denied the claim, but Kim Kardashian, who was married to Ye at the time, released an audio clip of a phone call between him and Taylor.

“She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t,” Kim, 43, told GQ during an interview published on June 16, 2016. “I swear, my husband gets so much s–t for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved.”

While Taylor seemed to approve of the line in the audio clip that The Kardashians star released, she later clarified that she never gave Ye permission to refer to her as a “bitch.”

When the “All Too Well” artist was chosen as Time’s Person of the Year in December 2023, she slammed both Kim and Ye for their part in the feud throughout the years.

​​“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Taylor said.

In April 2024, Taylor released her album The Tortured Poets Department which included a song seemingly aimed at the reality TV star, and appeared to confirm that the feud between her, Ye and Kim was still alive and well.