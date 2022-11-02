The family is complete! Bachelorette alum Emily Maynard shocked fans with the news that she welcomed baby No. 6 with husband Tyler Johnson calling their baby boy the “cherry on top.”

“SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world,” Emily shared via Instagram in November 2022. “During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones is going to be a blessing to our family. He was in the NICU for a little over a month and is thankfully now home in all the chaos and we couldn’t love him more.”

Before entering the reality TV world, Emily was engaged to NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick who tragically died in a plane crash at the age of 24. Shortly after his death, Emily learned that she was pregnant with their first child together. Daughter Josephine Riddick “Ricki” Hendrick was born in June 2005.

The North Carolina native was first introduced to Bachelor Nation when she was a contestant on season 15 vying for the heart of lead Brad Womack. Though the pair got engaged, they ultimately split in May 2011. Emily was later cast as the lead for season 8 of The Bachelorette.

During her season, she accepted the proposal of Jef Holm over Arie Luyendyk Jr., who would later become the Bachelor during season 22. Jef and Emily called off their engagement in October 2012.

Emily went on to marry Tyler, whom she met at her church, in June 2014.

“I met him at church before I did The Bachelorette, he really wanted nothing to do with me. I told my girlfriend I met this guy and he could, like, not be less attracted to me, he was in the friend zone,” she said during an interview on Good Morning America in 2017.

The normally private couple occasionally give fans updates on their growing family via social media, including the births of their children and gushing about their love for each other.

“Well … today is the day you have all been waiting for! [Emily Maynard] Johnson B Day!!” Tyler shared on his wife’s 36th birthday. “My amazing wife…smart, talented, funny, kind, loving, selfless, beautiful, elegant, and most wonderful … you’re perfect and we love you!”

Keep scrolling to meet Emily Maynard’s six kids.