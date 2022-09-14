She’s breaking hearts all around! Emily Ratajkowski slayed in a completely sheer black top and matching bra while walking the runway during the Tory Burch fashion show on Tuesday, September 13, amid her divorce from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The brunette beauty, 31, was seen strutting with the other models at the New York Fashion Week evening event. Her long-sleeved top also featured a see-through bra, which revealed her nipples, along with an orange flowing maxi skirt and yellow high heels. Emily completed the look with large hoop earrings and wore her hair back in a bun.

Fashion designer Tory Burch shared a video of the model via her Instagram on Wednesday, September 14, labeling the outfit as “an exploration of form.”

“@emrata in sheer, body-conscious layers at our #ToryBurchSS23 show,” she captioned the clip.

One week prior, Life & Style confirmed that Emily had officially filed for divorce from Sebastian after four years of marriage. The case type was listed as contested, according to paperwork viewed by Life & Style, which means “there are issues to be litigated,” per Page Six.

The Uncut Gems producer and the Gone Girl star had called it quits, Life & Style confirmed on July 18.

“She’s holding it together for their son and staying strong,” a source told Life & Style, referring to the former pair’s son, Sylvester, who was born in March 2021. At the time, the insider noted that the My Body author was “talking to attorneys.”

Multiple sources later told In Touch that Sebastian’s infidelity ultimately led to their split.

“[Sebastian] strayed on multiple occasions,” one insider claimed on August 22, with a second source alleging that Sebastian had also been unfaithful while Emily “was pregnant” with their 18-month-old son.

While neither Emily nor Sebastian have publicly commented on their messy breakup, Emily “liked” multiple tweets in late July alluding to Sebastian, including one about him cheating on her.

“Can’t believe that little bitch cheated on EmRata,” the tweet read.

She has been seen out and about carrying on with her life like a true unbothered queen. On September 5, the London native shared an adorable TikTok clip via Instagram of her, Sylvester and their dogs enjoying a day at the beach.

“Morning at the bay with babs and the boys [sic],” she captioned the clip.

While she kept her son close as they splashed in the water and went paddle boarding, Emily didn’t fail to bring her style A-game for the outing, wearing a fiery red two-piece swimsuit and a cowgirl hat.

Scroll down to see photos of EmRata’s show-stopping NYFW outfit!