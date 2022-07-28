Dropping hints? Emily Ratajkowski “liked” a series of tweets about her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, including one about him “cheating,” amid their split.

While the model, 31, has remained relatively quiet about her and the producer’s uncoupling after more than four years of marriage, she “liked” a slew of posts on Twitter that appear to be very telling.

“Can’t believe that little bitch cheated on EmRata,” one post that appeared on Emily’s “likes” page read. “Girls, how are we celebrating EmRata’s divorce?” a separate tweet read. Another user added, “EmRata finally free from that man just proves that god is actually very real.”

Life & Style confirmed on July 16 that Emily and Sebastian had broken up. The pair, who wed in February 2018, share one child, a son named Sylvester.

“She’s holding it together for their son and staying strong,” a source said in reference to their little one, who was born in March 2021. The My Body author has not yet filed for divorce but is “talking to attorneys.”

The celebrity couple sparked split rumors over the summer when Emily was seen out in New York City on multiple occasions without her wedding ring. Additionally, the estranged spouses recently sold their Los Angeles home that they purchased in 2018, shortly after tying the knot.

Emily and Sebastian’s marriage began a bit untraditionally after a spur-of-the-moment courthouse ceremony in New York City.

“I thought about it for about 30 seconds,” Emily joked about her quickie nuptials while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2018. “No, it was a city hall courthouse wedding. I guess I didn’t know what I always wanted to do, which is maybe why it was so untraditional.”

Even the film producer’s proposal while they dined at Minetta Tavern, which is located in the Big Apple, was spontaneous.

“He didn’t have a ring, so I was like, ‘Mmm, nah,’” Emily continued. “And then, he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

Three years later, Emily and Sebastian became parents. The model acknowledged that she has been working hard since giving birth to their sweet son.

“I think something about the pandemic, being pregnant, having that kind of weird sense of time that we all had when we didn’t have to show up places was really good for me but since he has been born I am the most productive person in the world,” she said during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “Just because … every second is for him and then there is extra time.”