Your Favorite Celebrity Dads Are Celebrating Father’s Day With Their Families in Style This Year

There’s a reason why we have a whole day dedicated to dads every year — they’re the best! Your favorite celebrity fathers are celebrating Father’s Day, so we rounded up all the cutest moments from their festivities with their families.

Though we love celebrating celeb dads on the third Sunday in June, so many patriarchs kill the parenthood game all year round. Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, knows that first hand. In fact, the 2-year-old can’t get enough playtime with her father, rapper Travis Scott.

“Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively, noting the dynamic duo particularly likes to read the toddler’s favorite story, Mary Had a Little Glam.

The pair can “get lost for hours” as they spend quality daddy-daughter time playing and even napping together. They also enjoy integrating music into their hangout routine. “He’ll sing her little lullabies and rap songs he’s written,” the source gushed over the pair.

Royal dad Prince Harry is just as smitten with fatherhood and has been raving over his first child since the day he was born. His son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, even made him reevaluate his approach to his philanthropic endeavors.

“Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn’t been taken from them and a future full of possibility and opportunity,” the proud pop wrote in a letter for African Parks.

Actor Bradley Cooper isn’t shy about being an active participant in daughter Lea’s life. “[He] is truly a hands-on parent,” an insider told Life & Style. “He takes her to music classes, museums and gym groups. He’s there for her playdates and doctor appointments, he’s wiping away her tears and working to potty train her.”

