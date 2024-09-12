Flavor Flav and Jordan Chiles opened up the MTV Video Music Awards as the first presenters of the evening. While kicking off the Wednesday, September 11, event, the Public Enemy rapper addressed the stripping of Jordan’s 2024 Olympic bronze medal by gifting her with a diamond clock.

“I know they’re trying to take your medal away from you but you know what I got you something that they can’t take away from you,” Flav, 65, said on stage before handing her the rose gold piece of jewelry.

“Wow, I don’t know what to say,” Jordan, 23, replied. “Thank you so much.”

Getty

Flav went on to say that he also had Jordan’s prize money.