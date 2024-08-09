Your horoscope forecast for the week of August 11 through 17.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

As the celebrity of the zodiac, you are as glam. If you’ve been working hard, this is your week for spoiling yourself. You should be looking good and feeling great by the end of the weekend.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

There’s so much to be done this week that you’ll have to work hard to keep up. A single-minded attitude helps you cut through the noise, and with your intuition finely tuned, it should be easy to make real progress.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

While it’s great to have strong opinions, you’ll want to steer clear of other people’s drama, so be choosy about who you share them with.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

The home front keeps you busy this week, Scorpio. You could find yourself sorting out home repairs or maybe even doing a little entertaining.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

If your love life needs some renovation, you’ll want to start making things happen. Single? You’re at your chatty, charming best this week, so it should be easy to win over new admirers.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

Quick thinking gives you the upper hand in negotiating, making this a good week for business. With ambitions taking priority, you’re ready to prove yourself, Capricorn.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

Don’t be vague about what you’re after. If you want to attract opportunities, success is more likely when you voice what you want.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

Your contemplative mood has you looking at life from a different angle. As your horizons expand, you’ll want to make small changes that could have a big impact.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

With the social scene sizzling, you’ll want to get out there and network. Your desire to make progress is strong, urging you to connect with people who share your passion.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

No one can deny how awesome, especially when you let your creativity shine. While some things may not unfold as you’d like this week, luck will still be on your side!

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

You have a serious desire to get out and see the world, but if you can’t get away right now, learning a new skill or talent should also hit the spot.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

With summer soon coming to an end, you’re going to want to overhaul your habits and get yourself organized. What’s something that’s no longer serving you, Cancer?