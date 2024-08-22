Your horoscope forecast for the week of August 25 through 31.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

This is a great week to aim your arrow towards your ambitions. While it’s in your nature to want things to be perfect, make sure you are not too hard on yourself if you don’t always hit the target.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

If you’ve been feeling dissatisfied with your station in life, this is the ideal week for focusing on what you would want to change. Inner work, such as meditation, could prove to be helpful.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

Friends demand more of your time, and you should be happy to chill out with them, but avoid taking on too much at once. You want to stay organized and in control.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

The motivation to move up the ladder of success is strong this week. You’re eager to be recognized for your efforts and showing off your skills will aid that.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

Where to, Capricorn? Travel is on the agenda, making this an ideal time to get away and explore, whether it’s outside your doorstep or overseas.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

You could find yourself retreating from the usual crowd this week. Not only will this give you a chance to catch up, but it will also help recharge your batteries.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

The desire to enjoy yourself becomes strong — including in the romance department. Passionate possibilities could come your way, encouraging you to take a chance on love.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

You cannot wait to get moving, Aries! Now’s a magical time to whip your mind, emotions and body into the best shape ever.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

You work hard to make sure life is steady and you know where you stand, but this week calls for some fun. Why not practice your seductive skills on the social scene?

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Though you like to stay busy, the energy this week is encouraging you to slow down and take stock. If a situation at home needs attention, now’s your chance to sort it out, Gemini.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

People just like to be around you! They enjoy your intuitive understanding of who they are, making this a fabulous time for getting friends together or doing something special with your lover.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

You want prestige and material success on your terms. If you’re ready to chase your dreams, this could be your big moment!