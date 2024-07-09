The forecast for the week of July 14 through July 20.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You might appear cool and in control, but with your sensitive side coming through, you may start questioning everything — even yourself. Spending quality time with the people who love you is the best remedy.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

While you usually take an easy-going approach, hard work is sometimes needed to get what you want. Let your ambitions guide you, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

With creativity and play coming into focus, you should be feeling inspired and ready for action. Romance could take center stage this week, so when it comes to love, make sure you show off your dynamic, sexy sparkle.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As home and family demand more of your attention, you may have less time to chill. Still, it’s crucial that you set aside some free time as well.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Time to rip off the Band-aid! If you’ve been putting off an important conversation, you may want to speak up now and express your feelings.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Material comforts aren’t essential, but you do like a little luxury, Sagittarius. Why not spruce up your living space with a makeover?

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Don’t waste time on anything that robs you of your energy. Cutting ties with people or situations that no longer serve you will free you up to reach new heights.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You love being sociable, but a more introverted attitude could help this week. Understanding yourself and the way you see the world will aid in creating the positive changes you want.

Pisces: February 19 – March 21

With your social skills thriving, you’re in the mood to welcome in new friends and colleagues. Teamwork is the way to go now, so be willing to share your particular strengths.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

It’s all about success this week, so whatever you want to accomplish, whether it’s in the area of home, career or romance, get going. The sky’s the limit, Aries!

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been bitten by the travel bug! If you can’t take off too much time, though, just remember that even a brief change of scenery should be enough to lift your spirits.

Gemini: May 21– June 21

Feeling a little lost, Gemini? Now’s a great time to dig deeper. While the pieces of the puzzle have yet to fall into place, answers could come this week, so stay alert.