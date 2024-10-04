Gigi Hadid Has 'Totally Forgiven' Ex-Boyfriend Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is still holding out hope for a happily ever after with Bradley Cooper. However, in the meantime, she’s getting super close with ex Zayn Malik once again. Some of those close to the supermodel think that she’s still carrying a torch for the former One Direction star after all.

“They obviously went through a horrible break-up, but they’ve worked through things for the sake of their daughter and are getting along really well again,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Zayn has really mellowed out. He’s done so much growing up and is in a much better place now, mentally and emotionally. It’s such a relief for everyone in his life, especially Gigi.”

The insider continues, “She will always have a special place in her heart for him and has totally forgiven him for what he put her through. She’s really impressed with all the work he’s done on himself and raves about what a great daddy he is to Khai.”

The source adds that while Gigi, 29, is “crazy about Bradley right now,” she’s still carrying a bit of a spark for the boy band alum, 31.

“It’s not as though she’s pining for Zayn or talking about getting him back,” the insider says. “But who knows what could happen down the line, especially since he’s still single and Bradley isn’t exactly moving quickly on proposing to Gigi. Everyone knows Zayn’s still in love with her so it’s very possible he could win her back. She’s certainly saying nothing but good things about him at the moment.”

Zayn and Gigi recently celebrated their daughter Khai’s 4th birthday in September and both mom and dad shared sweet birthday messages for the little one. Gigi threw a Baby Yoda themed party for Khai, complete with a cake in the shape of the popular Star Wars character and a punny message for the big event.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“May the Fource Be With you!” the platter surrounding the cake read.

“Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!! She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible- will be in the water from dawn til dusk,” Gigi wrote alongside the pictures shared on Instagram on September 19. “She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty. Khai- it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life- you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love !!!!”

While it’s unclear if Zayn was in attendance at the party, the United Kingdom native penned a precious message of his own.

“Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter.. grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are. Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you,” Zayn wrote next to a snap of him holding Khai at the beach.