Bradley Cooper Is ‘Determined’ to Propose to Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper seems to have found “the one” at long last — insiders tell Life & Style he’s “determined” to pop the question to supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid, even though they’ve only been together for nine months.

“Bradley has already determined he is going to ask Gigi to marry him” despite their 20-year age difference, a source close to the Maestro star, 49, says. “This is not even a question. They discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship.

“They have been committed to each other and to their plans for some time and now it is just a matter of when.”

Observers are shocked Bradley is finally ready to settle down after developing a playboy rep with his long list of famous former flames, including actresses Renée Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez, Zoe Saldana, Suki Waterhouse, model Irina Shayk and former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

Gotham/GC Images

But the source insists: “They are each other’s person and are there for each other in such a way that spending the rest of their lives together seems to be the next phase for them both.”

They even discussed how they’ll blend their families.

In another sign of how serious things are getting, Bradley recently bought a home near Gigi’s family’s horse farm in Pennsylvania.

“To be engaged and married within the next year is something nobody should be surprised about,” the insider says.