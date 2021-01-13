And the Girlfriend of the Year Award goes to …. Gigi Hadid! The longtime supermodel hosted a video game-themed birthday party for boyfriend Zayn Malik and we’ve got to say, we’re impressed with the results.

Based on the photos Gigi, 25, shared on Tuesday, January 12, it doesn’t appear as though the special event was hosted at the pair’s New York City home. Instead, it looks like the fun-filled bash took place in a warehouse complete with balloons, arcade games, custom decorations, flowers and so much more.

Of course, no birthday is complete without a shout-out on Instagram. “Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time. Thank you for making me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day,” Gigi captioned a sweet photo of herself and the newly minted 28-year-old, referring to their newborn daughter.

In September 2020, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star and the “Let Me” artist welcomed baby No. 1. “Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful,” Zayn captioned his announcement on social media at the time.

“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding,” he continued. “Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”

Since then, the off-again, on-again couple, who began dating in November 2015, has made sure to protect their daughter’s identity, including not revealing her name. Gigi and Zayn “aren’t in a rush to announce it,” a source previously told Life & Style. “What Zayn released on social media was more than anyone expected, but he couldn’t help it. He’s got his two girls and that’s all he needs. He’s overwhelmed with emotion.”

Moreover, the A-list lovebirds have yet to share a photo of their daughter’s face. “They’re holding onto as much privacy as they can,” the insider added.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Zayn Malik’s video game-themed birthday party.