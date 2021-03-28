Sexy mama! Gigi Hadid shared her first Instagram Reel on Saturday, March 27 — and she made sure to put boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s music front and center in the sultry video.

“If [you] asked for this, [you] know who [you] are!!!!” the 25-year-old captioned the footage, in which the former One Direction member’s song “Unf—kwitable” played as she transformed from casual at-home Gigi to glammed-up Gigi with a steamy butterfly-print robe dress on. “May this be the mood for all of 2021.”

This is one of the first times the supermodel has shown off her postpartum body — and she has previously made it clear that she isn’t in a rush to bounce back to her pre-baby weight like the modeling industry would probably prefer.

“I know that I’m not as small as I was before, but I also am a very realistic thinker. I straight up was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll shoot a Vogue cover, but I’m obviously not going to be a size 0,’ nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that,” Gigi told Vogue in February. “I also think it’s a blessing of this time in fashion that anyone who says that I have to be that can suck it.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock; Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock

The proud mama and the former boy-bander, 28, welcomed their first child, daughter Khai, in September 2020. “She was so bright right away,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told the outlet about the first moments of her baby’s life. “That’s what I wanted for her, a peaceful bringing to the world.”

The couple’s first month with Khai was “better than they could’ve imagined,” an insider told Life & Style in October while adding, “Gigi and Zayn were so excited for this baby, and now that she’s finally here, it’s been amazing.”

Though the pair — who have been dating since 2016 — are thrilled to be parents, they aren’t in a rush to expand their family just yet. Speaking on her delivery room experience, Gigi told Vogue, “Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, ‘We can have some time before we do that again.'”