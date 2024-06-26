Life’s a Beach! The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Hits the Beach Post-Gerry Turner Divorce
A golden day at the beach! Former Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist was spotted hitting the beach in New Jersey in June 2024 shortly after finalizing her divorce from Gerry Turner.
Theresa was seen sporting an all-white swimsuit as she played in the Atlantic waves in several photos. Other pics showed the grandmother of six wearing a black tank top and denim skirt while sitting in the sand and chatting with a mystery man.
