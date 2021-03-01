The 2021 Golden Globes: Photos of Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet

A big night! The 2021 Golden Globes were star-studded and filled with amazing red carpet fashion. Celebrities like Sarah Hyland, Dan Levy, Kaley Cuoco, Laverne Cox and more attended the awards show on Sunday, February 28, and the best-dressed people did not disappoint.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the live event, but the actresses’ will not be sharing the stage amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they are hosting from opposite coasts. The 30 Rock creator is being staged at the Rainbow Room in New York City while the Parks and Recreation star is located at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Nominees will pop in throughout the three-hour event from various locations around the world.

Tina and Amy are fully aware the scale of the event is no small undertaking. “We just have a few final questions which is, When? How? Why? Where? … that’s all we need to find out but we’re gonna figure it out,” the Yes, Please! author joked about the prep work for the 78th annual Golden Globes during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The details (thankfully) have been figured out since then.

Luckily, the comedy legends aren’t newbies to the Golden Globes. They previously took the stage in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Last year, comedian Ricky Gervais hosted.

There is a small audience attending the show. A limited number of frontline and essential workers were invited to sit in the audience, where there are safety measures in place, including being required to wear masks.

“All audience members will be tested for COVID-19 in advance and undergo health screenings and temperature checks before entering either venue,” People reported on February 22. “Inside, social distancing guidelines will be in place and only guests from the same household will be seated together.”

There are a lot of heavy-hitters on the nominee list. The Father, Mank, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman and The Trial of the Chicago 7 were all nominated for Best Picture in the drama category. As for musical or comedy, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Hamilton, Music, Palm Springs and The Prom were on the list.

Best Actress is a tough category this year and filled with major talent. Viola Davis, Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby, Frances McDormand and Carey Mulligan were on the list. The category for Best Actor is particularly emotional because the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after battling colon cancer, was nominated for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Other nominees include Riz Ahmed, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman and Tahar Rahim.

The 2021 Golden Globes was one for the books. Keep scrolling to see red carpet photos!