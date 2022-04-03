Music’s Biggest Night! See What Your Favorite Stars Wore to the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 2022 Grammys are finally here! Music’s biggest night was supposed to take place in January. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stars are now stepping out at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3.

Unlike other awards shows, fashion at the Grammys is nothing if not unpredictable! In fact, the Grammys are responsible for some of the most iconic style moments in pop culture history.

Take Jennifer Lopez‘s Versace dress at the 2000’s Grammy Awards, for example. Or who could forget when Pharrell showed up in 2014 wearing an oversized Vivienne Westwood hat?! More recently, we still can’t stop thinking about Cardi B‘s vintage Mugler dress from 2019!

As much as viewers tune into the Grammys for the fashion, everyone knows it’s really about celebrating the best of the best in music today — and this year is no exception. Album of the Year nominees includes Jon Batiste‘s We Are, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga‘s Love for Sale, Justin Bieber‘s Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Doja Cat‘s Planet Her (Deluxe), Billie Eilish‘s Happier Than Ever, H.E.R.‘s Back Of My Mind, Lil Nas X‘s Montero, Olivia Rodrigo‘s Sour, Taylor Swift‘s Evermore and Kanye West‘s Donda.

Fans of both Olivia, 19, and Taylor, 32, are especially torn over that category. After all, the “drivers license” artist views the “this is me trying” singer her mentor.

“I’ve always looked up to Taylor since I was literally 5 years old,” Olivia gushed in a May 2021 interview with NME. “Obviously, I think she’s the best songwriter of all time, but she’s so business-savvy and she really cares about her career in that regard too — that’s been really inspiring for me to watch somebody take control of their career and their life like that.”

Of course, Olivia’s admiration for Taylor isn’t one-sided. Prior to meeting for the first time at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Taylor sent Olivia a letter. “I don’t want to divulge too much because it’s really sweet and personal,” the Disney Channel star revealed to Billboard at the time.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of what your favorite celebrities wore to the 2022 Grammy Awards.