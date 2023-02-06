Who skipped? Adele, Beyoncé, Gwen Stefani and more were notably absent from the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday, February 5.

Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé were all highly anticipated stars who were nominated for the big night. Considering red carpet appearances are rare among the A-list group, fans were shocked when Taylor took a stroll down the star-studded carpet. As for other stars, like Adele, they chose to slip into the show quietly.

Nicki Minaj was widely considered to be one of the biggest snubs at this year’s awards show after her songs “Super Freaky Girl” and “Do We Have a Problem” were not nominated.

The artist, 40, called out the Grammys in October 2022 after it was revealed that Latto’s “Big Energy” was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance, where “Super Freaky Girl” was up for consideration in the Pop category.

“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we [are] ALL being treated fairly,” the “Super Bass” artist tweeted at the time. “If ‘SFG’ has [to be] moved out then so does ‘Big Energy’!”

In response, Latto, 24, tweeted, “Damn, I can’t win for losing … all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate.”

The situation spiraled into an online feud between the ladies. Nicki called Latto a “Karen” and a “scratch-off” version of her while the Ohio native slammed Nicki for being a “bully.”

This wasn’t the first time Nicki expressed her displeasure with the Grammys. In 2020, she threw shade at the show for previously not awarding her Best New Artist.

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my Best New Artist award when I had seven songs simultaneously charting on Billboard & [a] bigger first week that any female rapper in the last decade — went on to inspire a generation,” she tweeted about her 2012 nomination. “They gave it to the white man Bon [Iver].”

The Grammys has been controversial over the years and garnered criticism from a number of artists. Drake, The Weeknd and more have all been vocal against the show after multiple snubs.

In fact, Drake, 36, and The Weeknd, 32, refused to submit their respective albums, Honestly, Nevermind and Dawn FM, for consideration this year.

In 2020, The Weeknd was upset after he was not nominated for his critically acclaimed album After Hours, calling the show “corrupt” and demanding transparency.

“We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated,” Grammy chief Harvey Mason Jr. wrote in a statement at the time. “I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent … Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community.”

For Drake’s part, he’s boycotted the show since 2017. The artist, who has won four Grammys during his career, was upset when “Hotline Bling” was put in the rap categories instead of pop, where he believed it belonged.

Keep scrolling to see which celebrities skipped the Grammy Awards red carpet and show.