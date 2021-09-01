He may not have won Katie Thurston‘s heart during season 17 of The Bachelorette, but Greg Grippo is winning in the money department! When he was introduced on the ABC reality show, the New Jersey native was listed as a marketing sales representative. When it comes to his net worth, no concrete number has been reported. While some reports estimate that Greg is worth anywhere between $100,000 and $300,000, others say that he’s ranging well over the $1 million.

One site, Fly World Info, estimated that his salary as a marketing sales representative was anywhere from $30,500 to $51,000 a year. So, how does the reality star make his money? Keep scrolling to find out.

Greg Has a Marketing Job

Prior to his time on The Bachelorette, Greg worked at Mondo, a national staffing agency located in New York City. Per the businessman’s LinkedIn account, he started as an account manager at the company in November 2020.

Greg’s Bachelorette Appearance

As a contestant on the ABC reality show, Greg didn’t receive a paycheck. That being said, after appearing on the show, former members of Bachelor Nation are often offered brand deals and podcasts, among other opportunities. Greg, for his part, has become a well-known name after competing on Katie’s season because of his status as her frontrunner. As fans know, he made a name for himself with a controversial exit from the show following a blowout fight with Katie during season 17’s penultimate episode.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

While appearing on an August 2021 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, Greg looked back at his exit from The Bachelorette and admitted that he “came off like an ass.”

“I sadly wasn’t looking at it through Katie’s lens in that exact moment,” he told host Nick Viall at the time. “It came off like a petulant child at times and I regret it because, you know, at the end of the day, she didn’t deserve that.”

Greg Has a Big Social Media Following

Just like his fellow Bachelor Nation members, Greg has gained quite a following on social media. With over 400,000 followers and a verified Instagram account, he has definitely hit influencer status which comes with its own monetary perks via advertisements.

Greg Is Rumored to Be the Next Bachelor

Ever since he left Katie’s season of The Bachelorette, rumors have been swirling on social media that Greg may be the next Bachelor. The show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, appeared to address speculation in multiple August 2021 Twitter posts.

“All I can tell you right now is that #BachelorNation will be very happy. Well, maybe not everybody,” he wrote at the time, teasing an announcement. Days later, the producer appeared to address Greg rumors head on, tweeting, “Major announcement regarding #TheBachelor !!! No official decision has been made … Stay tuned.”

While it’s unclear what the future holds for Greg, he definitely has love on the brain. When announced as a contestant on Katie’s season, his official ABC bio called him “handsome, kind, vulnerable and serious about wanting to settle down.”