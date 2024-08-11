Gwen Stefani has been advised to cancel her upcoming concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The singer shared the news with fans via her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 10, and confirmed that the show will be rescheduled for a later date.

“As a result of a recent injury and in consultation with my doctors, I’ve been advised that I’m not able to perform on August 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City,” Gwen, 54, wrote. “I’m so sorry and we are planning to reschedule the show as soon as possible. Ticketmaster will email ticket holders as soon as the new show is announced. Current tickets will be valid for the new date.”

The No Doubt frontwoman did not reveal the specifics of her injury or share how long her recovery is expected to be. Aside from the August 17 show, Gwen also has upcoming concerts at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 20, the South Star Music Festival on September 28 and Live Out Monterrey on October 12.

Additionally, Gwen will be returning as a coach for the upcoming season of The Voice, which premieres on September 23. This will be her eighth season as a coach and marks her return after taking off for season 25 earlier this year.

For season 26, Gwen will be coaching alongside returnee Reba McEntire, as well as newcomers Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé. Her husband, Blake Shelton, previously served as a coach for the first 23 seasons of the show before stepping aside to make time for his family and music career.

Gwen and Blake, 48, met while coaching The Voice and started dating following their respective divorces in 2015. They tied the knot in July 2021. Amid the pair’s relationship, Blake has played an active role in the lives of Gwen’s three sons, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.

“If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I’m missing out on some more important things in life,” Blake previously explained. “For now, that’s our kids. This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again.”

In April, Blake opened up about being a stepdad to Kingson, 18, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10. “Just, you know, reading the room, you’ve really got [to think], ‘I have to take a step back,’” he said. “When people say it’s not about you anymore when you have a kid … I think, if you’re doing it right, it’s not about you anymore. That’s true.”

He also gushed about helping the boys get acclimated to a more “country” lifestyle after growing up in Los Angeles. The family spends a lot of time on Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma. “Whether it’s music, whether it’s literally getting out, getting their hands in the dirt or being out on the ranch, seeing the animals, whatever, you know?” he added. “I absolutely love being the person that gets to introduce them to that stuff.”