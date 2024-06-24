Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) cradled her baby bump during a date night with husband Justin Bieber.

The couple – who announced they’re expecting baby No. 1 in May – were spotted out in New York City on Sunday, June 23. Hailey, 27, showed off her growing baby bump in a turtleneck satin ivory-gold dress, which she paired with a pair of black narrow sunglasses. Meanwhile, Justin, 30, dressed casually in a blue puffer jacket, a pair of baggy pants and smiley-faced slippers.

Hailey and Justin revealed they’re expanding their family by sharing footage and photos from a maternity shoot via Instagram on May 9. The model’s baby bump was on full display in a white dress as the pair appeared to renew their vows in the clip.