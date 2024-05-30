Hailey Bieber Shows Off Massive New Diamond Ring From Justin

Upgrade! Hailey Bieber showed off a brand-new, massive diamond ring from husband Justin Bieber following their vow renewal ceremony, which the couple used to announce the model’s pregnancy.

Hailey, 27, slyly debuted the new gem to fans in a carousel of Instagram photos on May 25, while sharing photos of a manicure and a close-up of her hand while drinking from a mug. She captioned the shots, “Little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly.”

Her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, shared photos of the gorgeous bauble in a Wednesday, May 29, Instagram post following the manicure.

Courtesy of Hailey Bieber/Instagram

A source told Life & Style exclusively about how Justin, 30, picked out the ring as a “push present” for his pregnant wife.

“He loves Hailey so much. Justin’s spending $700,000 on a huge, high-quality Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring for her. She doesn’t know about it yet!” the insider dished on Wednesday, May 29.

“They’re both over the moon,” adds a second source of the duo’s impending arrival. “This baby is a dream come true, especially for Justin, who’s been yearning to start a family for some time.”

The new ring is ​oval shaped like Hailey’s original engagement ring from the “Holy” singer, which she is now wearing on her right pinky finger as seen in the manicure photo. The stone is set on a simple gold band and paired with Hailey’s wedding band featuring small diamonds.

Courtesy of nailsbyzola/Instagram

Hailey received her original diamond engagement ring from Justin in July 2018, when he popped the question while the pair were on vacation in the Bahamas. The oval-shaped Solow & Co diamond was estimated to be between six and 10 carats. At the time, it was believed to be worth $500,000.

Justin and Hailey shared the news of her pregnancy on May 9, as they simultaneously posted Instagram videos and photos from a secret wedding vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. The Rhode Skin founder wore a figure-hugging white lace off-the-shoulder dress that showed off her prominent baby bump.

In several snapshots, Justin was seen taking pictures of his glowing wife cradling her belly, while in another, both placed their hands on it.

Neither wrote captions on their posts and let the photos of Hailey’s pregnant belly and vow renewal attire tell the story. In the photos, she wasn’t yet wearing her new diamond.

Pastor Judah Smith, who officiated the couple’s elaborate September 2019 formal wedding in South Carolina, flew to Hawaii to do the honors for the second time.

Justin and Hailey originally married in a September 8, 2018, courthouse ceremony in New York.

Ever since the couple revealed they’re expecting baby No. 1, they’ve been joyously sharing plenty of Instagram photos of her growing baby bump.