She’s feline fine! Halle Berry wowed fans by posing topless with her cats in a series of photos to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her superhero film Catwoman.

Halle, 57, wore tiny black string underwear, a black cat-eye mask and nothing else as she held her two kitties in a way that creatively semi-covered her breasts in a Tuesday, July 23, Instagram post.

“And STILL… Meow!” the Oscar winner began in the caption. “It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!”

Courtesy of Halle Berry/Instagram

The new cat mom added, “Thank you @missjee79! When these black beauties showed up in my yard searching for their mother, Jee helped us through the rescue process. Forever grateful!”

Halle’s celebrity pals and fans gushed over the pictures. Saweetie wrote, “Meeeeeeoooow,” with a lipstick kiss emoji, while Chloe Bailey called the snapshots, “Soooo hot.”

Padma Lakshmi left a red heart emoji along with the comment, “Meowwwwe pretty kitty!” as another user mused, “Her cats don’t even know … I’ve never wanted to be a cat until now.”

Halle shared in a June 27 Instagram post how her new pets came into her life, along with a carousel of photos from when she found the kittens and which ones she kept.

Courtesy of Halle Berry/Instagram

“Introducing Boots and Coco!” the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star wrote while introducing her furry friends.

“I found these two little fur babies in my yard along with their 2 siblings and their mom! I got the mommy spayed and released her back in my yard and she’s now our outdoor cat and the other 2 babies I’ve found a forever home for and these two are our new lovies. It’s a full house over here!” Halle revealed.

​Now that she is a real-life cat woman, the actress recently revealed her feelings towards the superhero film that in 2004 was a critical and commercial bomb. Catwoman was Halle’s first major movie after winning the Best Actress Oscar in 2002 for Monster’s Ball.

The Ohio native donned a much sexier catsuit than actresses did in previous turns playing the role. She wore a black bra top with black pants featuring cat scratch marks.

“Fans were upset about the suit. It was something different, but in our minds, why keep remaking Catwoman if you’re not going to take risks and bring something different to it? The beauty was that it was better suited for my version of her, my body, who I was, and my sensibilities,” Halle told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Monday, July 22.

“The studio was a big part of that. The idea was to not do what’s been done over and over but to bring something different,” she recalled, as her character was also kept separate from Batman, where it originated in the DC Comics series.

“The beauty of doing it was because it wasn’t in the Batman universe. Men, historically, get to have big franchises that revolve around them. This was an opportunity to be forward-thinking, pushing that envelope for women. Why can’t we have our own superhero movie that revolves around us and our universe?” Halle asked. The movie came out years before the Marvel Cinematic Universe would make powerful superheroes out of Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow and Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel.

Prior to finding new life and a new audience in the streaming age, Catwoman only made $83 million at the box office and was named Worst Picture and Halle as Worst Actress at the Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as the Razzies.

While most stars wouldn’t go near their annual awards ceremony, held shortly before the Oscars, Halle turned up to accept her trophy in person.

“The studio knew what I was going to do at the Razzies. I told them I wanted to take the piss out of it and laugh at it. I don’t think it’s a God-awful film,” she told EW. “I wrote [that speech] within an inch of my life. I put a lot of thought into how I could do it in a fun way and let everyone know I didn’t take it that seriously. You can never take away my Oscar, no matter how bad you bash me! If you say I earned it, I’ll take this, too.”