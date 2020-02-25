Speaking her truth. Halsey took to Instagram on Monday, February 24, to share a powerful message about mental illness — specifically, her longtime battle with bipolar disorder. “We want artists who speak about mental health when they are well dressed, showered, successful, empowered and polite; on the ‘brighter side’ of things,” the “Graveyard” singer, 25, began.

“We applaud ‘well-groomed’ and ‘well behaved’ versions of ‘crazy people.’ We want inspiration porn to use as accusational [sic] evidence against other people when we think they aren’t ‘trying hard enough,’ Halsey continued. ‘Be more like [blank]! And then, when the reality sets in, the less attractive parts of mental illness appear, we recoil in fear and disgust and pass judgment.”

Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram

Halsey went on to explain that just because she is someone who society deems successful doesn’t mean her mental illness isn’t real or something she continues to deal with. “I am not a professionally styled figurehead in a beautiful suit. I am not an inspirational speaker who pressed ‘skip level’ and arrived to a finish line,” the New Jersey native assured. “I am a human being and there is a treacherous road I walk that has led me to the pedestal I’ve been cast to stand upon. Don’t erase the journey simply because it isn’t as palatable as the result.”

Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram

In a follow-up post, Halsey concluded: “I am grateful for the art I’ve had the opportunity to make because of the unique perspective my mental illness gives me. But also, sometimes, it’s just absolutely f–k bipolar disorder and absolutely f–k people who try to police how you express/experience it.”

Currently, the award-winning artist is traveling all over the world for her Manic tour and spending time with her new boyfriend, American Horror Story actor Evan Peters. However, as always, we appreciate Halsey taking the time to address issues that really matter.

