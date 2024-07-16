Hannah Ann Sluss Grateful Bachelor Girls Were at Wedding

There were some familiar faces from Bachelor Nation at Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk’s wedding reception. Although Hannah Ann only appeared on one Bachelor Nation show, she’s formed close friendships with women like Andi Dorfman, Tayshia Adams and more, and opened up exclusively to Life & Style about why it was important to have them at her wedding party.

“Last summer, I went to Andi Dorfman’s wedding with Tayshia Adams and Amanda Stanton, so I invited all of them to my wedding celebration,” Hannah Ann, 28, says. “It’s just been really fun. Lauren and Arie [Luyendyk] – Jake and I have been able to spend time with them. It’s just been really neat to have these girls that I’ve known for several years now take the time out of their life to come and support us. Especially the older you get with more life and more responsibilities you have going on, it just really means a lot that we have so many people to just show some love.”

Hannah and Jake, 26, tied the knot in Italy at the end of June, with just the two of them in attendance. After honeymooning in Italy and Switzerland, they returned home to Florida, where they hosted a party for 100 of their closest family and friends on July 13. In addition to Andi, 37, Tayshia, 33, Amanda, 34, Lauren, 32, and Arie, 42, Victoria Fuller also attended the nuptials. Victoria, 30, and Hannah Ann were both on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor in 2020.

“You’re on a show for, like, two months a couple years ago, but you leave with truly lifelong friends,” Hannah Ann gushes. “What’s really neat is that it’s kind of a community in itself. Most of the girls [who came], I wasn’t even on their same season. But it’s unavoidable that you will run into everyone everywhere. So we’ve just been able to create those friendships and really support each other through the ups and downs. It’s really cool to have these full circle moments where they originally met you when you were single and trying to find love, and then once you found it, it’s really near to have them be part of it. It brings a whole other meaning to it.”

Hannan Ann and Peter, 32, got engaged on The Bachelor. However, before the finale aired, he ended their engagement because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. Hannah Ann somewhat distanced herself from The Bachelor franchise after her season and began dating Jake in the fall of 2021.

After wearing an elegant white gown and veil for her Italy wedding, Hannah Ann turned up the party vibes in a sparkling strapless ensemble for the party. “I am not a fashion expert. I go for whatever’s most comfortable,” she admits. “I don’t even know what’s in style.”

Nicole LeBris

The Tennessee native says she “felt pretty” in her Italy dress and reveals that she wore sneakers for most of the event. “My heels were killing me,” she laughs. “I threw on some Under Armour sneakers. I don’t even care if it makes me look short. I just wanted to be comfortable. Comfortable radiates your inner beauty.” Meanwhile, for the party, Hannah says she “wanted [the dress] to resemble [her] diamond and diamond band. I wanted it to be sparkly and fun.”

The couple tied the knot just in time for Jake to return to training camp for the 2024 football season. “Every couple has their own version of normal and our normal is we come back from our wedding, we have our reception, and the following week he leaves for camp,” she shares. “It’s very fast-paced. I think for both of us, we just really value our time together and value our time with one another, and our work as well. It’s just maximizing the time we do have together, being as organized as possible and just communicating with each other constantly.”