It feels like a perfect night … to sing some Taylor Swift! During his One Night Only show in London, Harry Styles celebrated a fan’s 22nd birthday by singing a snippet of his ex-girlfriend’s famous song “22.”

“22!” he said to a fan in the crowd, according to videos shared on social media. Then, Harry could be seen dancing around while singing, “I’m feeling 22,” under his breath. Naturally, the crowd went wild.

Taylor, 32, and Harry, 28, were romantically linked in late 2012 when they were spotted cozying up together on a date in Central Park. News of their split broke in January 2013. Over the years, both musicians have released songs with lyrics that appear to reference each other, including Taylor’s “Out of the Woods” from her 1989 record. In the tune, she referenced “two paper airplanes flying” and during their time together, both Harry and Taylor were spotted wearing matching airplane necklaces.

Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Because of this, fans of both the “Lover” songstress and former One Direction member are hoping for a collaboration from the pair in the future — possibly on her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) re-release. “If Taylor Swift and Harry Styles released a song together the world would heal,” one fan shared via Twitter on May 22.

Collaboration rumors started swirling after the 2021 Grammy Awards when a one-minute clip uploaded to the Grammys YouTube channel showed the former flames interacting at the awards show nearly eight years after calling it quits. In the video, Harry went up to Taylor, pulled down his face mask and they had a brief chat proving that there’s no bad blood between them.

Harry, for his part, has addressed the songs Taylor has allegedly written about their romance during a March 2020 interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

“Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter,” the “As It Was” crooner shared. “So they’re good songs.”

While promoting his 2022 album Harry’s House, the British singer was forced to address Taylor comparisons once again during a separate appearance on the same radio show. This time around, host Howard Stern noted that both Harry and Taylor have songs titled “Daylight.”

“Here we go,” Harry joked when talking about the song title. “You’re reading too much into it. You know I’d love to tell you that you’re spot on, but I can’t. No, sorry.”

However, he did go into detail about the tune while chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on May 16. “‘Daylight’ was like, we have to find a way to stay awake and finish this because if we all go to bed then this is going to turn out not what it would if we finished it tonight,” Harry shared. “We pulled an all-nighter and then went down to the beach as the sun was coming up.”