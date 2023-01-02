Can someone say hot momma?! Heidi D’Amelio knows how to rock a bikini, and she looks amazing doing it.

As a mother of two — ever heard of internet stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio — the Hulu star is always on the run, especially, in part, because of her family’s newfound rise to fame. However, Heidi is big on staying healthy even when heading to various events.

“I am plant-based, but I’m not perfect. You know, a piece of cake will do me in, but I always go the plant-based route if it’s available,” she admitted to Women’s Health in December 2020. “Eating plant-based and lifting weights, I always get concerned about not getting enough protein. I want to be able to get through workouts, so I need to make sure I’m eating enough.”

When it comes to snacking during the day, Heidi is all about “fresh produce” in the house. “We always have it out, and usually out of boredom more than hunger I’ll snack on that throughout the afternoon,” she explained.

Her focus on living a plant-based lifestyle started a few years ago when Heidi competed in a workout competition and won.

“I felt so great, I never felt heavy, and I had way more energy,” she told New Beauty in April 2021.

Other than her diet and fitness routine, the Dancing With the Stars alum also has a major focus on beauty and skincare.

“I’ve always been into taking care of my skin. I don’t have an extensive routine, but it is a routine and like with anything, consistency is super helpful. My main thing is I drink a gallon of water a day. I’ve done that since my early 20s and I’m almost 50,” Heidi gushed. “I feel like I’ve always done a good job making sure my face is clean and moisturized before I go to bed. The one thing that I have done is gotten more facials, I think I’ve had three of them in the last few months. They were so great so I think I’m going to keep doing that.”

