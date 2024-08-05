Heidi Klum left little to the imagination as she posed topless while celebrating her anniversary with husband Tom Kaulitz.

“I could not ask for a better one,” Heidi, 51, wrote alongside three photos of her and Tom, 34, on the beach, which she shared via Instagram on August 3. She concluded the message by writing, “Ich Liebe Dich Tom,” which translates to “I love you, Tom” in German.

Alongside the sweet caption, Heidi shared photos of herself and Tom relaxing on the beach. She was noticeably topless, though covered her breasts by hiding behind her husband.

She also shared a video, which captured the America’s Got Talent judge holding her breasts with one hand as she rested her back against Tom. “Celebrating our love today and every day,” she wrote. “Happy anniversary.”

The couple was first romantically linked in March 2018, and they got engaged in December of the same year. Heidi and Tom then got married in a private ceremony in February 2019.

Heidi has never been afraid to gush about Tom, and she revealed she was “a much happier person” amid their marriage while talking to People in 2020. “For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life,” she said at the time. “I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.”

While Heidi is the mother to children Leni, 20, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, she doesn’t share any children with Tom. However, she has praised his role as her kids’ stepfather. “He’s amazing. I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an instant family with four kids, especially teenagers,” she told Us Weekly in 2022. “They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges.”

Not only does she adore Tom as a partner, but he has also kept up with her active social life. However, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that the couple hasn’t been known to make the best impression on others.

“Heidi and Tom are straight-up, one of the most unusual couples in Hollywood and sometimes their free-spiritedness, and their willingness to be the center of attention in every room they walk into, rubs people the wrong way,” the source shared in July. “To Heidi’s credit, she’s fearless about every social interaction she’s in, and she doesn’t care about your credits or your power in Hollywood.”

Courtesy of Heidi Klum/Instagram

While Heidi “seems to genuinely like people,” the insider said she “scares the crap out of them!” Meanwhile, Tom “is a little bit different in that he doesn’t really socialize with anybody without Heidi right at his side, making introductions and being his biggest cheerleader.”

“But they clearly need to be around people who are hip to their very European way of hanging out: late dinners, crazy cocktail hours and no boundaries when it comes to conversation topics,” the source added.