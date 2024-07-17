Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, love to cut loose with friends and have a very active and sexy social life. However, a source exclusively tells Life & Style they’re extremely picky about who they spend time with and routinely turn down invites from anyone who doesn’t meet their hyper liberal and glam lifestyle, no matter how rich and powerful those folks might be!

“Heidi and Tom are straight-up, one of the most unusual couples in Hollywood and sometimes their free-spiritedness, and their willingness to be the center of attention in every room they walk into, rubs people the wrong way,” the insider tells Life & Style. “To Heidi’s credit, she’s fearless about every social interaction she’s in, and she doesn’t care about your credits or your power in Hollywood.”

The source adds that Heidi, 51, “seems to genuinely like people, even if she scares the crap out of them!”

Meanwhile, Tom, 34, “is a little bit different in that he doesn’t really socialize with anybody without Heidi right at his side, making introductions and being his biggest cheerleader.”

“But they clearly need to be around people who are hip to their very European way of hanging out: late dinners, crazy cocktail hours and no boundaries when it comes to conversation topics,” the insider continues. “Maybe they’re too cosmopolitan for the L.A. scene, which can be pretty conservative when you’re socializing with people who might turn out to be your next employer, but Heidi somehow makes it work for herself and even gets a bit of a pass for her sometimes over-the-top party animal attitude.”

The source adds that Heidi “doesn’t have anything to do with anybody who isn’t on-board for that!”

Heidi and Tom began dating in 2018 and tied the knot in February 2019.

In 2020, the model told People that she was “a much happier person” amid her marriage to Tom. “For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life,” she shared. “I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.”

Not only has Heidi gushed about the musician as a partner, but she also revealed that their 16-year age gap doesn’t bother her. “Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself … My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it,” she told InStyle in 2018.

“I don’t really think about it that much otherwise,” the America’s Got Talent judge continued. “You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

Prior to her relationship with Tom, Heidi was married to Ric Pipino from 1997 until 2002 and Seal from 2005 until 2014.