All her babies in one photo! Heidi Klum shared a rare snap featuring her four children, whom she shares with ex Seal, and husband Tom Kaulitz as the family of six cozied up on their couch.

The photo, which Heidi, 50, shared on Instagram on Monday, November 27, showed the America’s Got Talent judge planting a kiss on daughter Lou Sulola Samuel’s forehead as daughter Leni Olumi Klum rested in her mom’s lap, her hair falling over her face. Lou, 14, shielded her face from the camera with her hands.

Meanwhile, Tom, 34, flashed a huge smile at the camera as Heidi’s sons Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel and Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel sat on either side of the guitarist. They both kept their heads down to avoid the camera. A lit-up Christmas tree in the background added a festive flair to the image.

“LOVE,” Heidi wrote in the simple caption, replacing the “O” with a red heart emoji.

Heidi and Seal, 60, whose full name is Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel, were married from 2005 to 2014. Before they started dating, the German-American supermodel was already pregnant with Leni, 19, following her relationship with Formula One manager Flavio Briatore. However, Seal was at Heidi’s side when she gave birth in May 2004 and became a father figure to Leni. He formally adopted her in September 2009.

The former couple then welcomed Henry, 18, in September 2005 and Johan, 17, in November 2006. Lou then arrived in October 2009.

Heidi and Seal announced their separation in January 2012, telling People at the time that they had “grown apart.” The reality TV judge filed for divorce in April that same year, and it was finalized in 2014. However, Heidi and her ex remained amicable coparents.

“It can be challenging,” Seal told Us Weekly of their coparenting dynamic in 2021. “It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it’s really easy and that’s not a real challenge at all. … But you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, then it can all fall to pieces.”

Heidi later moved on with Tom, whom she married in 2019. They haven’t welcomed any children together yet, but Heidi admitted in February that she was open to having another baby.

“I mean it’s a lot. I’ve done it four times,” she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “And I breastfed eight months each time and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row. Again [my children are] 18, 17, 16 and then 13, so I was like… Now I waited a long time, so maybe [yes].”