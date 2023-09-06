Heidi Klum and Seal are proud parents! The America’s Got Talent judge and British singer began to expand their brood shortly after they got married in 2005. Though the couple is no longer together today, they are coparents to four beautiful kids, including aspiring young model Leni Klum.

Who Are Heidi Klum and Seal’s Kids?

Before she began dating Seal, Heidi was in a relationship with Formula One manager Flavio Briatore and pregnant with his child, Leni. She gave birth to Leni in May 2004 with Seal at her side, and he became a father figure to the little girl while Flavio kept his distance from the family. Seal ultimately went on to officially adopt Leni in September 2009.

Leni, who is now following in her mother’s footsteps as a model, spent time with Seal in New York City in September 2023. He posted a sweet tribute to his daughter on Instagram.

“In NY with the young woman who changed my life for the better 19 yrs ago. Thank you Leni for making me a better person,” Seal captioned a photo of himself and Leni.

“So cute! Love you papa,” Leni commented.

Following their nuptials in May 2005, Heidi and Seal welcomed their son Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel in September. Heidi then gave birth to their second son, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, in November 2006. Both teens are now taller than Heidi, as she pointed out in a 2021 Instagram post.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

“How did i get so short?” she captioned a photo of herself standing between her sons as they faced away from the camera.

Finally, Heidi and Seal welcomed another daughter, Lou Sulola Samuel, in October 2009.

Are Heidi Klum and Seal Still Married?

Heidi and Seal announced their decision to separate in January 2012, telling People that they had “grown apart.”

“This is an amicable process and protecting the well-being of our children remains our top priority, especially during this time of transition,” they said.

Heidi filed for divorce from the musician in April 2012, and it was finalized in October 2014. In 2021, Seal opened up about coparenting with his ex-wife.

“It can be challenging,” he told Us Weekly. “It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it’s really easy and that’s not a real challenge at all. … But you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, then it can all fall to pieces.”

Does Heidi Klum Want More Kids?

Following her divorce from Seal, Heidi married guitarist Tom Kaulitz in 2019. While they don’t have any kids of their own yet, the supermodel said she is open to having another child.

“I mean it’s a lot. I’ve done it four times,” she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in February 2023. “And I breastfed eight months each time and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row. Again [my children are] 18, 17, 16 and then 13, so I was like… “Now I waited a long time, so maybe [yes].”