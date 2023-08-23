America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum shut down reports that she “only [takes] in 900 calories” per day, calling the reports “a bunch of crap.”

“I just got home, and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written,” Heidi, 50, said via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 23, just one day after rumors began circulating about the supermodel’s unhealthy eating habits. “One I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, and don’t believe everything that you read.”

During a Sunday, August 20, Instagram Story Q&A, the former Victoria’s Secret model was asked how much she currently weighs. Heidi proceeded to step on a scale while recording the results, weighing in at 138 pounds. Somehow her words became twisted, and reports surfaced that she only eats 900 calories per day.

According to Heidi, “I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed and, I don’t know, people just put things together and just write a bunch of crap.”

“People just make up stories, one person writes it and then everyone jumps on it and it’s really sad because, you know, people read that and they think that and possibly follow that and that’s not good for [anyone],” she continued.

Heidi, who garnered the nickname The Body in the late-1990s, has long been the beacon of health and fitness for women around the world. Her nutritionist, Oz Garcia, opened up to Women’s Health in 2017 about how Heidi maintains her fit physique.

Her diet at the time consisted of three scrambled egg whites with spinach, green peppers spring onions and parsley, a small bowl of fresh fruit and tea without milk for breakfast, followed by a lean protein, rice or quinoa and lots of vegetables for lunch. Similarly, dinner was typically salmon or chicken with a salad and veggies.

“It’s not like I don’t [indulge], just not all the time,” Heidi said at the time.

While Heidi’s diet was structured and full of health benefits packed into every bite, exercise was a different story. “I have a treadmill that’s really great, but it just sits there unused. It looks nice, but I don’t have time to use it,” she previously said.

The Project Runway alum often flaunts her fit body on social media as she travels the globe with husband Tom Kaulitz.

“In the beginning, I had to [be disciplined about food] and now I’m just so used to it,” she told Red Magazine in 2020. “There are so many choices, just pick the right things. Because then you don’t have the struggle.”